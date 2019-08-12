Jeffrey Epstein’s death prompts 23 questions to Prisons Bureau from Democrats, GOP

The House Judiciary Committee is demanding answers from the Bureau of Prisons after wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a New York jail while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and the top Republican on the panel, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, wrote the bureau’s acting director on Monday with several questions about the conditions in the prison before Epstein took his own life.

The committee asked Hugh Hurwitz for details on the bureau’s suicide prevention program, the circumstances of Epstein’s confinement and details about specific employees who were working that night.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning.

Nadler and Collins wrote that they agree with Attorney General William Barr that there are “serious questions” about Epstein’s death.