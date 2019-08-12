RCMP makes national appeal for person of interest in killing of B.C. teen

The B.C. RCMP is going national in its search for a person of interest in the killing of a B.C. teen.

Makayla Chang, 16, was reported missing on March 22, 2017. Her remains were found two months later, when RCMP declared her death a homicide.

Police had previously identified Steven Michael Bacon as a person of interest in the case, and police had said Chang could have travelled to Metro Vancouver with the 53-year-old.

Investigators searched the Bruce Avenue property where he lived back in April 2017, and police actually spoke with him that same month in Sudbury, Ont., said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien, adding that Bacon is not a suspect.

“He wasn’t arrested, our investigators simply had a conversation with him,” O’Brien said. “He was free to go after that.

“We’re at the point where we need to have a sit-down conversation with him again … he’s somebody we think has key information in this investigation.”

O’Brien said police could not confirm whether O’Brien was on Vancouver, and said he could be anywhere in Canada.

“We have been unable to locate him and are now asking the entire country to help us,” he said.

Bacon is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10, and 200 pounds with grey hair and/or facial hair.

He has a teardrop tattoo under his left eye, a Bugs Bunny tattoo on his upper right arm and an unidentified tattoo on the back of his right hand.

Police said he may be using an alias, including Michael Dufour, Michael Vincent Defoure, Steven Michael/Mike Vincent, or Mike Jannis, and that he is known to use public transportation.