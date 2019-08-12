More food and drink options coming in the fall: Hamilton airport

Air travellers arriving or departing through Hamilton’s airport will have a few more options when comes to finding a snack this fall.

On Monday, the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport revealed the arrival of ‘Detour YHM’, a joint partnership between the airport and hospitality company Equal Parts which will bring a number of local food and beverage businesses to YHM via refurbished shipping containers.

Detour Coffee Roasters, Collective Arts Brewing and Dear Grain Bakery are some of the outlets on board with “grab and go food” items, such as light entrees, gourmet coffee options and craft beers.

The two “containers” will be placed near the arrivals area for passengers and visitors, while the second will be located inside the departure lounge for departing passengers.

“Hamilton International is very pleased to be growing its passenger activity which leads to the need to grow its services and amenities,” said Dina Carlucci, the director of marketing and communications for YHM, in a release.

Placing the food and beverage operations in shipping containers offers some future flexibility for the airport as it will allow for easier relocation if necessary depending on customer needs.

“The shipping container exterior is a nod to Hamilton’s steel city roots mixed with the juxtaposition of a modern and sleek finishes and furnishing that point to Hamilton’s commitment to emerging trends and the art world,” said Keri MacLellan from Westgrove Design, the company entrusted with the architecture.

Hamilton’s airport has seen an increase in passenger traffic over the past two years. YHM says travellers going through the terminals has increased by 118 per cent with cargo traffic going up 20 per cent.

