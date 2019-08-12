360 impaired Vancouver drivers have lost their wheels this summer: police

Vancouver police say they’ve pulled 360 impaired drivers off the city’s roads during their annual summer crackdown — 100 more than at this point last year.

Police said the boost in numbers may be related to an increase in the number of officers staffing roadblocks, but say it also points to the continuing problem of impaired drivers on the road.

“Some people just aren’t getting the message that impaired driving just isn’t worth it,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Police said of the 360 drivers taken off the road, 116 were given roadside suspensions, while 244 were issued with immediate roadside prohibitions.

Global News has requested clarification on how many — if any — of the drivers were impaired by cannabis.

No B.C. driver has been criminally charged with pot-impaired driving since cannabis was legalized last fall, according to a B.C. criminal lawyer.

The province says drivers have still been ticketed under the new regime.