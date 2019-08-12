Surrey RCMP investigating shooting in Whalley that left man with head injury
Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting in the Whalley area that left a man with a head injury early Monday morning.
Police say they were called to the 10600-block of King George Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
A man was found near the area with a head injury, which was treated in hospital. The victim has since been released.
RCMP say their Serious Crime Unit is investigating the shooting, which appears to be targeted.
No information on a possible suspect or motive has been released.
Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
