1 in life-threatening condition after shooting at Markham home

York Regional Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a residence in Markham, after one man was left injured following a home invasion.

Police said they were called to the residence on Boxwood Crescent, near Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East, just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Paramedics located one man on scene with injuries, police said. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said they believe a home invasion happened at the residence at the time of the shooting.

“At this very early stage in the investigation, we do believe that there was a home invasion that occurred here,” Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters at the scene, “that two suspects entered the home.

“That’s when the shooting occurred.”

Police said the suspects then fled the residence in a dark coloured vehicle.

No further information has been provided on the victim or suspects at this time.

More to come…

