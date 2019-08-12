3 dead in pickup truck crash in southwestern Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say three people have died and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a pickup truck crash in Huron East.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash in the community of Brussels at around 7:45 a.m.

Police said a male driver and two male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth passenger was airlifted to a hospital in London with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they will not identify the driver and passengers until family members are notified.

Brussels Line between Cardiff and Browntown roads was closed for several hours, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Brussels is approximately 100 kilometres north of London.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.