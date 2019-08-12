Canada
August 12, 2019 1:33 pm

3 dead in pickup truck crash in southwestern Ontario: OPP

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

OPP say a fourth person was also sent to hospital following the crash.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

Ontario Provincial Police say three people have died and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a pickup truck crash in Huron East.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash in the community of Brussels at around 7:45 a.m.

READ MORE: 3 children sent to hospital in horse and buggy crash with a minivan

Story continues below

Police said a male driver and two male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth passenger was airlifted to a hospital in London with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they will not identify the driver and passengers until family members are notified.

Brussels Line between Cardiff and Browntown roads was closed for several hours, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Brussels is approximately 100 kilometres north of London.

READ MORE: Head-on crash near Woodstock sends 5 to hospital

Anyone with information is asked to call Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
3 dead crash brussels Ontario
Brussels Ontario
Huron County
Huron East
Huron East crash Brussels
Huron East traffic
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
OPP Crash Brussels
OPP Crash Huron County

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.