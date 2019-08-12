Steinbach Fire Department
Crews battle barn blaze near Steinbach

Firefighters were called to a fire at a dairy farm near Steinbach early Monday.

Fire crews were called to a large barn fire near Steinbach early Monday.

The Steinbach Fire Department were called to Pennwood Dairy Inc northeast of Steinbach, around 4:42 a.m.

RCMP said the initial reports were that several buildings were burning and the fire may have spread.

The Steinbach Fire Department was joined by other local fire departments.

No people were hurt but police said a number of cows are likely dead.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

