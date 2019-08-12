Cruisin’ the Park car, bike and truck show revvs up in Rutland

It may have been a small show, but organizers say, size doesn’t matter.

Roughly 80 cars, bikes and trucks motored out to Rutland, in Kelowna, where owners showed off their treasured rides.

“The nice thing about it is that you (can) actually go and see each of the vehicles,” said Laurel D’andrea, organizer.

READ MORE: Annual Motorcycle Ride for Dad looks to break stigma around prostate cancer

D’Andrea also said the car show isn’t just for classic autos.

“We have muscle cars, we have show cars, we’ve got vintage cars, his and hers jeeps and we even have some newer cars.”

Jack Mieras attended with his friend, Ernie Erickson, the pair feeling nostalgic as they appreciated the details of each vehicle.

READ MORE: ‘It’s awesome news’: Evacuation alerts lifted near Eagle Bluff wildfire

“Everybody who owns one of these cars puts a lot of money and effort into it,” Mieras, a former automotive technician said. “It’s a hobby.”

A pastime that people like Al Schaefer invest countless hours in for the sake of how people feel when they have a chance to catch a glimpse of his cars.

“The passion is all about the music, the era, the fun,” Shaefer said.