4 men charged after gun found at short-term rental property in Etobicoke

Toronto police say four men have been arrested and charged after a gun was found at a short-term rental property in Etobicoke.

Officers responded just after 7 a.m. on Saturday to a residence on Burma Drive, near The Queensway and Royal York Road.

Investigators said they received a call about a number of intoxicated people who were about to drive.

READ MORE: Communities concerned after 17 shot in Toronto over long weekend

When officers arrived, they said a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle.

Police have charged Pierre Barthold, 36, Abdul Abdulle, 23, Abdi Hussein, 22, and Faisal Fareed, 22 on several firearm offences.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WATCH: (Aug. 9, 2019) Man dead, another wounded after a double daylight shooting in east-end Toronto