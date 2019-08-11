Sweet pup who lost eyes steals hearts of Alberta animal rescue group

Alberta’s Second Chance Animal Rescue Society gets to know some pretty special dogs, but there’s one mixed-breed pup up for adoption that’s really pulling at heartstrings.

Marigold is about five years old and 25 pounds.

Since coming into SCARS’ care, she’s had to overcome some health issues. Marigold had glaucoma and cataracts and wasn’t able to see.

The sweet pup was in quite a lot of pain and the vet decided the best course of action would be to remove both her eyes.

SCARS said her foster family didn’t know what to expect after the surgery but she’s surprised them.

“I am really picking up on my surroundings and can even navigate through doorways and go up and down stairs,” Marigold’s profile on the SCARS website reads.

She’s good with cats and other dogs but requires a bit of assistance with making introductions now that she can’t see who she’s meeting.

“I needed proper introductions with the other dogs in the foster home as I was a little scared coming into a new environment, but I am now friends with all of them. I need a home with very tolerant dogs… I accidentally bump into them and like to sniff them for a very long time,” her profile explains.

The animal rescue group recently shared Marigold’s story on Twitter with a “tear jerker” warning.

Marigold is looking for a well-matched, patient forever home. Her foster parents are even offering some advice to potential families.

“My foster parents say that my future adopters should look into labeling things around the house with different scents, that way I know what is a wall, what is a door opening, etc. They’ve heard really good things about this technique.

“If you think you’d like to bring me into your home and make me part of your family forever, please hit that adopt me button and fill out an application.”

Another SCARS story being featured this weekend centres around a mother dog and her six puppies currently being cared for by SCARS’ Terra MacLean.

The puppies — four girls and two boys — are all named after characters from the movie The Secret Life of Pets.

“These guys look like Border Collie mixes,” MacLean told Global News on Saturday. “The mom does’t act like a Border Collie. She’s a very laid back, chill lady, maybe Pointer-ish?

“But most of them are black and white with the Border Collie pattern but I don’t think they’re going to be overtly high-energy dogs, eventually. All puppies are high energy, I suppose.”

SCARS usually adopts out puppies once they’re eight or nine weeks old and fully vaccinated and fixed. The mother dog will also be available for adoption but not quite yet.

“Terra has had to work with the mom in working on her trust,” SCARS explained in a Facebook post. “At the beginning, Terra was unable to even approach the puppies but with love, trust and time ⁠— they have all settled in wonderfully. We truly have given them their Second Chance.”

Anyone who’s interested in adopting a pet can complete the application online.

SCARS also accepts ⁠— and appreciates ⁠— donations to help with vet bills and other expenses.

