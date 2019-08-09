Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Salmon Arm
A A
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Salmon Arm and Tappen.
There’s been a vehicle incident between Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road and Second Nations Road, closing the highway for 10 kilometres, according to Drive BC.
READ MORE: Eagle Bluff wildfire now 2,260 hectares, crews test new night-vision tech
The road is expected to reopen at 9 p.m.
Drivers can take Highway 97 and Highway 97A/Highway 97B as a detour, according to Drive BC.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.