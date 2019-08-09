Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Salmon Arm

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Salmon Arm and Tappen.

There’s been a vehicle incident between Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road and Second Nations Road, closing the highway for 10 kilometres, according to Drive BC.

The road is expected to reopen at 9 p.m.

Drivers can take Highway 97 and Highway 97A/Highway 97B as a detour, according to Drive BC.