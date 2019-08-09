Canada
August 9, 2019 10:49 pm

Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Salmon Arm

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

The Trans-Canada Highway is currently closed for 10 km between Salmon Arm and Tappen.

File / Global News
A A

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Salmon Arm and Tappen.

There’s been a vehicle incident between Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road and Second Nations Road, closing the highway for 10 kilometres, according to Drive BC.

READ MORE: Eagle Bluff wildfire now 2,260 hectares, crews test new night-vision tech

The road is expected to reopen at 9 p.m.

Drivers can take Highway 97 and Highway 97A/Highway 97B as a detour, according to Drive BC.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway
highway close
highway closure salmon arm
highway closure tappen
Salmon Arm
tappen
Trans Canada Highway Closure
vehicle incident

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.