Lincoln Alexander Expressway repairs prompted by previously-unseen report

“Is there more?”

Ancaster Councillor and Pubic Works Committee Chair Lloyd Ferguson say that’s the obvious question upon learning that last month’s “urgent repairs” along the Lincoln Alexander Expressway (LINC) were prompted by more, previously unseen inspection reports.

There were rolling closures several nights in a row in July as catwalks were removed because of what Ferguson describes as concerns about “cracking” and “aluminum bolts that were rusting badly” on the LINC’s overhead signs.

He adds that the consultant’s report related to the LINC emerged as part of a broader review, driven by the burial of a 2013 report that raised concerns about safety on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP).

Ferguson, who confirms he was briefed last week, notes that staff are “going back to a number of files and just checking to see if something else exists that they and council should be aware of.”

He stresses that nobody was injured, nothing “failed” or “went down on the road” and the work was done as part of an “abundance of caution.”

The parkway has undergone an emergency repaving since questions about “friction” levels emerged involving the original asphalt.

The buried Red Hill report has also spawned an upcoming judicial inquiry and class-action lawsuit on behalf of families who’ve lost loved ones or been involved in serious crashes on the parkway.

City councillors are expected to discuss the latest revelations, and put their “own eyes” on the report, during the closed portion of a general issues committee meeting on Monday at Hamilton City Hall.

