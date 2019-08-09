9th annual Hootenanny on Hunter Street ready to rock downtown Peterborough

Nine acts will take the stage during on the ninth annual Hootenanny on Hunter Street on Saturday.

The free concert event runs from noon to 11 p.m. on Hunter St. W. between George and Aylmer streets.

This year’s lineup features:

Terry Guiel, DBIA executive director, says Saturday’s event will honour and remember Jonathan Hall, the festival’s founder. The popular businessman died suddenly on March 22 at the age of 44.

“I am thrilled with the eclectic and hugely entertaining lineup we have booked for this year’s Hootenanny on Hunter,” stated Guiel.

“We were deeply saddened along with the entire community by the sudden passing of Jonathan Hall earlier this year. Jon started the Hootenanny and organized it for seven years. On Aug. 10 you’ll see a hugely talented and dynamic performance from The Jonny Trash Super Group.”

The Jonny Trash Super Group features a collective of musicians with ties to Hall, who was known as “Johnny Trash.”

Hall’s longtime friend and business partner Mike Judson says Hall focused on getting stage time for local artists and bringing in unfamiliar bands from outside the area.

“Moving forward with this event, I think Jonny would love to see a continued effort being put into choosing great local artists to grace the Hunter Street stage,” said Judson.

“He’d want the organizers to take a chance on something weird and outside of the norm and give people an experience they were not expecting.”

Among the acts is Stacey Kay of Cambridge, Ont., who was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” and won the Canadian Songwriters Award for best Adult Contemporary/Pop song of 2018 with “Weight On My Shoulders.”

The Dreamboats feature classic rock ‘n’ roll with a sound that the DBIA says is equal parts Chuck Berry and The Wonders. This quartet from Mississauga delivers a high-energy, nostalgic show that has audiences dancing and singing.

Last year’s Hootenanny was given an “A” rating in the 2018 Canadian Festival Report Card for its inclusive lineup.

