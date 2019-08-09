Manitoba ag groups offering solutions to hay, straw shortage

Two Manitoba agricultural groups are urging local farmers to consider selling any extra hay or straw this summer. Both Manitoba Beef Producers and Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) say the hot and dry weather has led to far lower yields on feed this year. KAP president Bill Campbell said Thursday it’s important for producers to know where they’re able to buy feed when they’re running low.



Story continues below “Given dry conditions reported across much of the province, we feel that it is important to ensure producers know what their options are when it comes to both buying and selling available hay and straw,” he said.

“As a grain farmer and a beef producer, I must utilize every option available to ensure the long-term viability of my operation.”

Manitoba Beef Producers president Tom Teichroeb said anyone with extra straw, hay or alternative feed might want to consider listing their products for sale to help out other farmers around the province.

“Many beef producers have been hard hit by back-to-back dry conditions that have led to diminished pasture and forage yields and depleted their hay and straw reserves,” he said.

“Faced with these conditions, they are looking to source both traditional and alternative sources of feed and bedding.” The two organizations have released a fact sheet letting farmers know where they can buy and sell hay, straw, and alternative types of feed.

Given the challenging forage production conditions in a number of areas in the province, MBP and KAP are urging producers to list available hay, straw and alternative feeds. https://t.co/LBCBgIdDtG — Manitoba Beef Producers (@ManitobaBeef) August 8, 2019

