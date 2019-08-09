Crime
August 9, 2019 9:00 am

Norfolk woman charged with careless driving after vehicle becomes airborne: OPP

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Norfolk County OPP say the vehicle became airborne during the crash.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

A woman has been charged following a single-vehicle crash in Norwich Township in which the vehicle became airborne, according to Norfolk County OPP.

Officers say they were called to a collision at an Oxford Road 13 home just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Following an investigation, police say they learned that a vehicle was travelling south on the roadway when its driver lost control.

READ MORE: OPP investigate after Simcoe elder woke up to stranger crawling on floor, digging through purse

The vehicle then entered the west ditch and leapt into the air before landing in a nearby field, according to police.

Officers say the driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A 64-year-old woman from Norfolk County is facing one count of careless driving.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Careless Driving
Crime
London
Norfolk County OPP
Norfolk OPP
Norwich Township
Norwich Township crash
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Oxford Road 13
Single Vehicle

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.