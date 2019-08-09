Norfolk woman charged with careless driving after vehicle becomes airborne: OPP

A woman has been charged following a single-vehicle crash in Norwich Township in which the vehicle became airborne, according to Norfolk County OPP.

Officers say they were called to a collision at an Oxford Road 13 home just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Following an investigation, police say they learned that a vehicle was travelling south on the roadway when its driver lost control.

The vehicle then entered the west ditch and leapt into the air before landing in a nearby field, according to police.

Officers say the driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A 64-year-old woman from Norfolk County is facing one count of careless driving.