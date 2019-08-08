OPP investigate after Simcoe elder woke up to stranger crawling on floor, digging through purse

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an elderly woman woke up to find an unknown man crawling on her bedroom floor, digging through a purse.

OPP’s Norfolk County Detachment say they went to investigate a break-and-enter at a home just after 6 a.m. Thursday in South Drive, Simcoe.

Police later determined that the homeowner immediately confronted the man, and he fled.

Police later discovered that a large sum of U.S. currency was taken, along with roughly $20,000 worth of jewellery.

A neighbour next door saw the man fleeing, and described him as a white male, 17-20 in age, wearing a grey coat with a red hood, dark jeans and white running shoes.

OPP are taking this opportunity to remind all residents to lock their doors and windows

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

