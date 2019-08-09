Cyclist injured after being struck by car near Brampton plaza: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say a cyclist suffered injuries after being struck by a car near a Brampton plaza Friday morning.

Officers responded at around 8 a.m. to the area of Airport Road and Maritime Ontario Boulevard, just north of Queen Street East.

Investigators said the cyclist was transported to hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police said the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE:

– Male cyclist transported to hospital

– Still waiting on extent of injuries

– Officers on scene advise that cyclist was actually struck by a car and not motorcycle

– Car remained on scene.

– E/B Maritime Ontario Blvd is closed at Airport Rd — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 9, 2019