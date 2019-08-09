Cyclist injured after being struck by car near Brampton plaza: Peel police
Peel Regional Police say a cyclist suffered injuries after being struck by a car near a Brampton plaza Friday morning.
Officers responded at around 8 a.m. to the area of Airport Road and Maritime Ontario Boulevard, just north of Queen Street East.
Investigators said the cyclist was transported to hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.
Police said the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
