Saskatchewan farmers getting ready for 2019 harvest

Saskatchewan Agriculture says most farmers will begin to harvest in the next few weeks.

Harvest operations have already begun in some parts of the province, according to the crop report for the period of July 30 to Aug. 5.

Some crops are one-to-two weeks behind in development and this may be of concern depending on weather during harvest.

Scattered rainfall this week ranged from trace amounts to 94 millimetres in the Porcupine Plain area, and helped later-seeded crops fill and replenish topsoil moisture.

Provincially, topsoil moisture on cropland is rated as one per cent surplus, 60 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and three per cent very short, according to Saskatchewan Agriculture.

The report says Saskatchewan pasture conditions are rated as four per cent excellent, 28 per cent good, 45 per cent fair, 19 per cent poor and four per cent very poor.

Most crop damage for the week was due to strong winds, hail, localized flooding, insects and a lack of moisture.

There are reports of ascochyta blight causing significant damage in chickpea crops in the southern regions, according to government officials.