Joey Elias stars in playful take on Montreal issues with new series ‘Everyday Joe’

From gaping potholes to local politics, Montrealers don’t always land on the same side of an issue, but they love to share their thoughts.

Joey Elias, a mainstay of the city’s vibrant comedy circles, is no exception to our collective love for complaining — he just has a bigger mouth.

The longtime comedian is now teaming up with Global News in Everyday Joe, a playful take on some of the issues that get us all talking.

“It was just an idea that let’s talk about what everybody in the city is talking about,” he said.

“But let’s do it in a very kind of jovial way, let’s laugh at ourselves.”

Elias considers himself a typical Montrealer who rides the ups and downs of urban life with his heart on one sleeve and his opinions on the other.

The four-part series not only pokes fun at how locals love to complain, it also serves as a reminder of how much we all love our quirky city.

“We are all taking ourselves way, way too seriously and we just have to laugh a bit about it,” said Elias.

As a comedy icon and actor, Elias delves into familiar territory as he explores life in Montreal from his unique but relevant perspective. In addition to tackling endless construction and detours, Elias says he is open to poking fun at all topics.

“There is nothing we won’t touch,” he said.

Everyday Joe debuts Aug. 9 on Global News Morning. It will air Friday mornings for the next three weeks.