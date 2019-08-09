Man charged with child pornography offences in Cole Harbour
A A
A 63-year-old man was charged Thursday with child pornography offences after RCMP received a complaint of child pornography materials being distributed via the internet.
Police searched a residence in Cole Harbour, N.S., after a search warrant was issued and arrested a man in connection with their investigation.
READ MORE: Man charged with importing, distributing child pornography in Thunder Bay — police
Donald Stuart Blair has been charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.
He was held in custody and was set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.