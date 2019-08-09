Man charged with child pornography offences in Cole Harbour

A 63-year-old man was charged Thursday with child pornography offences after RCMP received a complaint of child pornography materials being distributed via the internet.

Police searched a residence in Cole Harbour, N.S., after a search warrant was issued and arrested a man in connection with their investigation.

Donald Stuart Blair has been charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and was set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.