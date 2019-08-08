Raptors fan accused of making vulgar remarks about Ayesha Curry has case put over

TORONTO – The case of a man accused of making a vulgar comment about the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry on live television has been put over to next week.
Tristan Warkentin, 28, of Toronto faces a charge of mischief by interfering with the lawful operation of property.
The alleged incident occurred on June 2 after Game 2 of the NBA Finals, which pitted the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors.
Police have said Warkentin mentioned Ayesha Curry and used “profane phrases” in a live interview with a TV reporter.
Curry is an actress, celebrity cook, cookbook author and television personality. She grew up in Markham, Ont.
The case is next set to be in court on Aug. 15.
