August 8, 2019 11:06 am

Ottawa police investigating shooting on Ritchie Street

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning and sent one man to hospital.

Ottawa Police Service
The Ottawa Police Service says it is investigating a shooting that sent a man to hospital early Thursday morning in the Bayshore area.

Ottawa police say they responded to several calls of gunshots in the 100 block of Ritchie Street at around 12:40 a.m.

Police found an 18-year-old man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital by Ottawa paramedics.

Police say no arrests have been made in the incident and the guns and gangs unit continues to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or to crimestoppers.ca.

