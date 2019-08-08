Welland men charged after alleged thefts from local cemetery

Detectives say community business partners helped Niagara police track down four suspects who are believed to have robbed 289 grave sites.

Police say the investigation began Aug. 2 after a robbery report.

Two of the four arrested, both from Welland and in their 40s, face multiple charges related to possession of property obtained by crime, mischief and trafficking property.

A third, a 33-year-old also from Welland, faces one count possession of property obtained by crime.

A fourth person was released by police, unconditionally.

Investigators say they recovered much of the stolen property, but some of it was damaged beyond repair.

“The loss incurred by the thefts affected not only the business but the families of the respective grave sites as well,” Niagara police said Thursday morning.