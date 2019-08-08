Crime
Bobcaygeon man charged with child luring: Peterborough police

Greg Davis

A Bobcaygeon man is accused of child luring following an online investigation by Peterborough police.

The Peterborough Police Service’s internet child exploitation unit (ICE) says the man engaged in online chats with someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy and allegedly made arrangements to meet him. Police say the man was actually in communication with a member of ICE.

On Tuesday, police made an arrest,

Allan Enverga, 42, of Bobcaygeon was charged with four counts of luring a child under 16 years old.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Tuesday.

