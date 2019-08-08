Bobcaygeon man charged with child luring: Peterborough police

A Bobcaygeon man has been charged with child luring as a result of an online investigation by police in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Police Service’s internet child exploitation unit (ICE) says the man engaged in online chats with someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy and allegedly made arrangements to meet him. Police say the man was actually in communication with a member of ICE.

On Tuesday, police made an arrest,

Allan Enverga, 42, of Bobcaygeon was charged with four counts of luring a child under 16 years old.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Tuesday.

