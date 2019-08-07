Calgary Muay Thai fighter scores impressive win in Vegas

Calgary-based Muay Thai fighter Jake Peacock continued to make an impression in the ring during his Lion Fight debut Saturday night, stopping American welterweight John Garcia with a head kick.

“[Garcia] wanted to put the pressure on, so I was giving him a few things to walk into,” Peacock told The Morning News on Global News Radio 770 CHQR.

“I landed a left elbow, then a left straight, and then followed up with the head kick and that was it. He couldn’t answer the eight-count.”

That finish earned the one-armed fighter a standing ovation from the crowd at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, just 2:34 into the first round of the undercard bout.

Peacock said he didn’t think Garcia took Peacock’s ability for granted.

“I think he knew who I was. I think they trained hard.”

Peacock said he was in great shape after the fight and planned on taking the week after his second pro fight to rest and recover.

Originally born in London, England, Peacock was born without a right hand or forearm.

“I was born without the lower part of my right arm, so from the elbow down more or less. I think the amniotic band got wrapped around it (in utero),” Peacock said.

But the Muay Thai fighter and head coach at Calgary’s Dunamis martial arts gym said he’s always found a way to do everyday tasks.

“(As) a kid, it’s like I was just figuring out different ways to do things. Even something simple like tying my shoes, or putting on a T-shirt or put on a sock. I always just found my own way to do it.”

“I just think outside the box and always found a way.”

Peacock’s family moved to Canada when he was 14 and his father Gavin studied church ministry in Canmore, Alta.

Peacock said he’s learned how to ignore the doubts of people around him.

”Growing up, I had people kind of think that I couldn’t do this or couldn’t do that, even all the way up until university. So you just have to learn to ignore those things and just move past them.”

With a 2-0-0 pro record, Peacock said he’s open to being an advocate for differently-abled people.

“I’m just looking at a couple of different options whether it’s going to schools and making people aware of it,” Peacock said Wednesday. “But even talking to other people with missing limbs would be a fantastic idea. I’d love to do something like that.”

The Calgary resident just passed his Canadian citizenship test, expecting to get his full citizenship papers in the next couple of months.

Peacock is looking forward to represent Canada and England in the ring again.

“[Lion Fight] wants me out there again as soon as possible whether that’s L.A. or Vegas. So I’ll be fighting for them in the next couple months and hopefully they’ll be lining up to take some shots at me down the road.”

–with files from The Canadian Press