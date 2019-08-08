City of Regina details progress, lessons learned in summer construction update

It may seem like construction season lasts forever, but in an update Wednesday, the City of Regina said that nearly 50 per cent of summer projects are complete and the end is in sight.

They say most work should be complete by the end of October.

“We’re happy to report that we’re progressing nicely with our $83.9 million investment into our roads, water, wastewater and drainage projects,” said City of Regina Roadways and Transportation Acting Director Chris Warren.

Progress can be seen along one of the season’s biggest undertakings: the six-month long Wascana Creek bridge replacement project along the Ring Road. Traffic is now running along the new northbound bridge while work on the southbound side has begun.

Warren said the project should be complete around the end of September or early October.

“This was a project that takes pretty much the entire summer to complete and it is on time.”

While delays on the Ring Road caused by the bridge replacement certainly irked some Reginans, the project wasn’t the only one to cause frustration for local residents.

In June, some Cathedral residents expressed frustration that not enough was done to inform them of the nature of the ongoing sewer relining project along 15th Avenue. The work requires temporarily moving wastewater around the sections of sewer being worked on. In order to keep the wastewater moving, pumping equipment is required to be operated 24/7.

The contractor on the project actually put up Cathedral resident Kevin Perry and his family in a hotel when they were unable to escape the noise.

“They actually could go door-to-door, contact them, explain the work properly to those people and give them options for what they can do,” said Perry.

City of Regina Water, Waste and Environmental Services Director Pat Wilson said the city will take those complaints into account with similar projects moving forward.

“We really, I think, under-communicated,” Wilson said.

“We did provide the information and we did have an open house. but we know that open houses aren’t always convenient for people. So this is a piece of learning.”

Warren said the city’s $87.3 million summer construction investment plans are still on budget.

