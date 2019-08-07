Rescuers search for 64-year-old Edmonton man at Glacier National Park

Searchers are looking for a 64-year-old Canadian man who may have drowned in a small lake at Glacier National Park in Montana.

The National Park Service says rangers received a report about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday of a man struggling in Pray Lake and then going under water.

Witnesses reported that it appeared the man may have gone into the lake to retrieve a dog. The dog was found dead, the park service said.

Rangers dove into the lake but were unable to find the man. Rangers and others searched until dark without finding him, and the search resumed Wednesday morning.

Pray Lake is located in the Two Medicine area of the park, next to the Two Medicine Campground.

A news release from Glacier National Park said the lake is relatively small in size: about 700 feet long and approximately 400 feet wide. The area near the inlet where the man was last seen is approximately 20 feet deep, it said.

The Park Service says the victim is from Edmonton, Canada. His name was expected to be released after family is notified.