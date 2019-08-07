Housing market in Saskatoon cools slightly in July: SRAR

The housing market cooled slightly in July, but overall sales for the year are the best in the last three years, the Saskatoon Region Association of Realtors (SRAR) reported Tuesday.

SRAR said 390 homes were purchased during the month, on par with a year ago and up from the 310 sold during July 2017.

Total sales for the year now sit at 2,968, up 4.4 per cent from the same period last year when 2,843 transactions were made to the end of July.

Overall dollar sales were off 1.7 per cent to $129.4 million, with the average price slipping to $331,780.

SRAR CEO Jason Yochim said overall, the market is stable.

“It’s good to see in the city that while the average price dropped in 2017 and 2018, we’re very close to those values, so it’s levelled a bit,” Yochim said in a release.

“We’ve seen some good growth in Saskatoon in the last quarter. Our sales numbers year-to-date are the highest in three years.”

Saskatoon remains a balanced market, SRAR said, with a sales-to-listing ratio of 53 per cent.

“Inventory levels are still declined, and that’s a good sign,” Yochim said.

“The slight decline over the last three years helps us maintain a balanced market.”

Active listings were down 5.7 per cent to 1,932 compared to 2,048 last year, SRAR said.

