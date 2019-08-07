New winter getaways coming to London International Airport

Londoners looking for sunny getaways will have a few more options this winter.

Sunwing is offering all-inclusive packages with weekly flights from the London International Airport to Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

READ MORE: London International Airport traffic soars to new record in 2018

The low-cost airline also is bringing back its flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Varadero, Cuba.

The flights to all four destinations are expected to run between December and April.

Meantime, back in June, the airport announced the airline Swoop would be adding two weekly flights to Cancun, Orlando, and Las Vegas.

WATCH: AMA Travel: Cuban Vacations