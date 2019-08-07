Canada
August 7, 2019 3:52 am
Updated: August 7, 2019 4:34 am

Report of a suspicious device in Kelowna’s City Park prompts evacuation

RCMP received information about a suspicious device in Kelowna's City Park near the washrooms on the beach Tuesday night.

RCMP received a report of a suspicious device in Kelowna’s City Park just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the object in question was near the washrooms on the beach.

As a safety precaution, RCMP said they evacuated the immediate area.

The RCMP explosive disposal unit was called in to assess the situation.

More to come…
