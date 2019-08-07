Report of a suspicious device in Kelowna’s City Park prompts evacuation
RCMP received a report of a suspicious device in Kelowna’s City Park just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said the object in question was near the washrooms on the beach.
As a safety precaution, RCMP said they evacuated the immediate area.
The RCMP explosive disposal unit was called in to assess the situation.
More to come…
