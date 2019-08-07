Report of a suspicious device in Kelowna’s City Park prompts evacuation

RCMP received a report of a suspicious device in Kelowna’s City Park just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police tape is still strung across part of #Kelowna’s City Park, and RCMP are on scene. A suspicious device was reported around 8 p.m. tonight, prompting the area to be evacuated as a precaution. ⁦@GlobalOkanagan⁩ pic.twitter.com/O22ArgpHc3 — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 7, 2019

Police said the object in question was near the washrooms on the beach.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Eagle Bluff wildfire more than doubles in size, evacuation alert expanded

As a safety precaution, RCMP said they evacuated the immediate area.

The RCMP explosive disposal unit was called in to assess the situation.

More to come…