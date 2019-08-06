New wildfire sparked north of the Okanagan Connector

A wildfire ignited north of the Okanagan Connector near Trepanier Provincial Park on Tuesday evening.

The blaze is estimated at approximately 0.75 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Thirty personnel responded to the wildfire.

“Crews are being supported by three helicopters, and air tankers were also supporting them earlier, but completed their objectives for the night,” fire information officer Taylor MacDonald said in an email.

The Mount Miller fire is believed to be human-caused.

