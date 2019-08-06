Burrard Inlet
August 6, 2019 9:38 pm

Loud blast, plumes of steam or gas from cargo ship near Lions Gate Bridge

By Online News Producer  Global News

Plumes of steam or gas were pouring off a cargo ship near the Lions Gate Bridge.

@dorianbanks/Twitter
Plumes of steam or gas billowed into the air following a loud blast near the Lions Gate Bridge on Monday afternoon.

According to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, a blown pressure release hatch triggered the blast, which could be heard by beachgoers at nearby Ambleside Park at around 5 p.m.

North Vancouver fire crews are responding.

The Coast Guard did not respond as there were no injuries or pollution.

