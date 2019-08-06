Crime
August 6, 2019 10:10 am

Man hospitalized after shooting in Hamilton’s west end

By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police are looking for a suspect after a shooting sent one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

File / Global News
A A

A 29-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in Hamilton’s west end.

Hamilton police say they received 911 calls about gunshots in the area of Main Street West and Ofield Road just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Family of Grimsby man found dead in Lake Ontario launches GoFundMe page

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect in the shooting investigation as a man dressed in black clothing who reportedly fled from the scene in a black or dark-coloured Volkswagen, possibly a four-door vehicle, with tinted windows.

READ MORE: Niagara officers searching for suspect after shots fired — police

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Gun Violence
Hamilton
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton gun violence
Hamilton Police
Hamilton Shooting
main street west
Ofield Road

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.