Man hospitalized after shooting in Hamilton’s west end

A 29-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in Hamilton’s west end.

Hamilton police say they received 911 calls about gunshots in the area of Main Street West and Ofield Road just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect in the shooting investigation as a man dressed in black clothing who reportedly fled from the scene in a black or dark-coloured Volkswagen, possibly a four-door vehicle, with tinted windows.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

