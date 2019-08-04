Don’t take weapons onto SkyTrain, transit police warn — even if they’re toys

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have a warning for SkyTrain riders: leave your weapons at home, even if they’re toys.

Transit Police Const. Shiraaz Hanif posted a picture to Twitter early Sunday of himself posing with what looks like a heavy-duty crossbow, calling it “poor judgement” to take it onto public transit.

“Do not bring weapons, replicas or realistic-looking toys on the transit system,” Hanif wrote. “They can be reported as the real thing.”

Poor judgement call to bring on to public transit, concealed in a jacket. Do not bring weapons, replicas or realistic looking toys on the transit system. They can be reported as the real thing. See something, say something. Call 604-515-8300 or text 87-77-77 pic.twitter.com/jIGZzYzdOJ — Cst. Shiraaz Hanif (@CstSHanif) August 4, 2019

Hanif and Transit Police were not available for an interview Sunday, but a spokesperson for TransLink confirmed the crossbow was a toy replica.

A man travelling with another passenger from Lougheed Town Centre Station around 6 p.m. Saturday had the crossbow wrapped in his jacket, TransLink said, when it slipped out and was spotted.

READ MORE: Police issue warning after replica firearm brandished in road rage incident

Transit Police then confronted the man at Brentwood station, where Hanif confiscated the toy from the man and gave him a warning that it was “not a good idea.”

The man cooperated with police, TransLink added, and explained he had gotten the crossbow at a Burnaby thrift store.

TransLink repeated Hanif’s warning not to carry weapons or replica weapons onto public transit, saying it may cause people to panic.

WATCH: (Aired July 3, 2016) Edmonton police educate youth on fake guns dangers