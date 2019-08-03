Kelowna hosting slo-pitch national championships this weekend

Teams from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, the Yukon, Ontario and Quebec are in the Okanagan for this weekend’s national slo-pitch championships.

The 30th annual tournament is taking place at the Mission sports fields in Kelowna. The event, which started Thursday evening with a meet-and-greet and ends Monday afternoon, has four divisions: men’s C, men’s D, women’s D and women’s 35.

Overall, 47 teams are taking part.

“Fantastic,” Slo-Pitch National regional administrator Lorri McAuley said Saturday afternoon on how the tournament is going. “Beautiful weather, the diamonds are great, teams are having fun.”

Other cities throughout Canada are also hosting national slo-pitch championships, albeit for different divisions.