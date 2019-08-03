Central Halifax spends stretches of Saturday without power

A large section of the Halifax peninsula spent much of Saturday without power after a handful of outages had Nova Scotia Power crews hard at work.

By 2:30 p.m., five outages across central Halifax had affected approximately 3,000 customers, according to Nova Scotia Power’s outage map. Customers include residential and commercial buildings.

One of the largest outages began shortly after 8 a.m. and stretched from University Avenue to Almon Street.

Nova Scotia Power described the cause of the outage as wildlife interference, but more details were not immediately available.

Another outage saw police block off a stretch of Cornwallis Street between Maynard Street and North Park Street after a power pole appeared to have snapped.

Nova Scotia’s power outage map indicated the outage affected more than 1,500 customers.

The cause of the outage was under investigation as of 2:30 p.m. Nova Scotia Power believes they’ll be able to fix the issue by 4:15 p.m.