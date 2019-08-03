What’s open and closed in Toronto on Monday’s Civic Holiday
Here is your guide for what services, attractions, major businesses and institutions are open and closed in Toronto on the Civic Holiday, known in the city as Simcoe Day, on Monday, Aug. 5.
Attractions
Art Gallery of Ontario – open between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Casa Loma – open between 9:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.
CN Tower – open between 8:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Ontario Science Centre – open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Alcohol
Beer Store – some stores will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Check your local store for hours.
LCBO – some stores will be open. Check your local store for hours.
Malls
CF Fairview Mall – open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Scarborough Town Centre – open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
CF Shops at Don Mills – open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
CF Sherway Gardens – open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
CF Toronto Eaton Centre – open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Yorkdale – open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Public transportation
GO Transit – holiday service
TTC – holiday service
Services
Canada Post mail delivery – service is cancelled on Monday
Government offices – closed
Toronto Public Library – closed on Sunday and Monday
