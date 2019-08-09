The Reluctant Golfer, Episode 8

The Reluctant Golfer tried to rise above his mediocre golf game at The Rise Golf Club in Vernon.

Chad Scott, director of golf at The Rise, invited Travis Lowe to take on two of the toughest back-to-back holes in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: The Reluctant Golfer, Episode 7

“Here at The Rise, we’re 1,000 feet above Okanagan Lake. We like to say this is where greens meet blue,” Scott said of the Fred Couples signature-designed course.

“If you thought the 18th [hole] at The Quail [in Kelowna] was challenging, we are going to play the 15th and the 16th [holes] here at The Rise,” Scott said.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 26, 2019): The Reluctant Golfer, Episode 6

Scott says long hitters usually leave the driver in the bag when teeing off on No. 15. So The Reluctant Golfer pulled out a one wood and promptly duffed it into the rough.

After several strokes in the rough, attempting to get his ball back on the fairway, The Reluctant Golfer eventually hit his ball in the pond that protects the 15th green from the approach.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 19, 2019): The Reluctant Golfer, Episode 5

The Rise Golf Club was everything that Scott promised.

‘The Rise is a great course. It’s scenic, it’s challenging and the pond at 15 is quite refreshing,” Lowe remarked after having to take a fully clothed dip in order to retrieve his only golf ball.