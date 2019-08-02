Proceeds from Vern’s Holiday Market to sponsor support training for 3 puppies

Kingston police have announced that a puppy named Juno will be the first of three dogs to be sponsored from the proceeds of their holiday market.

In November, Kingston police hosted Vern’s Holiday Market in honour of the station’s facility dog Vern.

The event included 55 vendors and was also sponsored by Edward Jones, Pampered Pups and the Kingston Police Association.

The market raised over $5,000, the proceeds of which went to the National Service Dogs to train three dogs to become either support dogs or facility dogs like Vern.

Juno was named by a group of little girls who sold baked goods at the holiday market, raising over $500.

She will be the first of three puppies who will be trained to support a veteran or first responder with PTSD or a child with autism, or become a facility dog.