Teen dead after being struck by car near Birdtail Sioux First Nation

A 17-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the Birdtail Sioux First Nation, say RCMP.

The vehicle-pedestrian collision happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, when a southbound vehicle struck the teen, who was walking along Highway 83.

The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old woman from Rapid City, stopped at the scene and immediately called 911.

The teen was pronounced dead on scene, while the driver and her 23-year-old male passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Hamiota RCMP said a white pickup truck may have stopped at the scene immediately after the collision, but didn’t stick around. Police said the pickup driver may have information about the collision that could help with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or may be able to identify the driver of the pickup, is asked to call Hamiota RCMP at 204-764-2732, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

