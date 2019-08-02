Tactical units in Hagersville for investigation that began in Six Nations: OPP

A number of roads in Hagersville have been closed to traffic as a result of an ongoing investigation that started in Six Nations, say police.

Haldimand County OPP have dispatched their tactical and rescue unit as well as an emergency response team to an address on Howard Street.

The investigation began in the Southern Ontario community, said OPP const. Ed Sanchuk said in a social media post, but he didn’t indicate why.

“So far I can tell you it has been determined that there was an incident that took place at Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, and as a result the officer located a male at a Howard Street address here in Hagersville,” Sanchuk said in a Periscope post on Twitter.

Sanchuk went on to say that road closures on Howard Street, King Street and John Street will continue for an “indefinite period of time.”