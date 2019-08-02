UCP leads Alberta political parties in financial contributions in 2019

The United Conservative Party has raised the most money among Alberta’s political parties in the first two quarters of 2019.

The UCP received 3,185 donations totaling $5,089,332.07; more than $1.5 million of that coming between April 1 and June 30.

The governing party’s total includes donations to constituency associations.

The former governing NDP raised a total of $4,106,626.68 so far in 2019, including $1,427,710.08 in the second quarter of the year; $165,988 less than the UCP raised in the same period.

The Alberta Party raised $101,382.79 in the second quarter of 2019, and a total of $204,901.75 so far this year.

Donors contributed just $38,220 to the Alberta Liberals in the second quarter, and $84,723.55 in 2019.

Both the Liberals and the Alberta Party were shut out of the legislature in the 2019 provincial election, which saw the UCP win a majority government with 63 of the 87 seats. The NDP was relegated to Opposition status after winning 24 seats.

Meanwhile, the Freedom Conservative Party raised $5,205.62 in the second quarter, adding to its total of $13,052.62 for the year.

The FCP was created and led by former Wildrose and UCP MLA Derek Fildebrandt, who lost his seat in the election; the party is now led by interim leader David White.

The Alberta Independence Party, which ran candidates in the spring election, raised $2,000 in 2019 from a single donation in the second quarter.

The Alberta Advantage Party raised $1,080.00 in the second quarter, contributing to its year-to-date total of $2,283.00.