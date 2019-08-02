Waterloo Police’s Backpack Challenge returns for second helping

After a successful campaign in 2018, Waterloo Regional Police’s Backpack Challenge has returned.

Local residents are encouraged to donate new backpacks, lunch bags, school supplies or gift cards. which will be given to children in need so they can start the school year off on the right foot.

READ MORE: Waterloo police distribute hundreds of backpacks, gift cards, school supplies to help kids get ready for school

Last year, 1,400 backpacks, $4,500 in gift cards, and thousands of school supplies were collected as part of the challenge.

Waterloo police officers then transported the items to the Family & Children’s Services Foundation, and other youth organizations in Waterloo Region for distribution.

It's that time of year again!#BackpackChallenge 🎒

Please consider dropping off new backpacks, lunch bags, school supplies, or gift cards to be delivered to children throughout @RegionWaterloo. Let's send kids #backtoschool feeling confident and excited!https://t.co/3gh7NlCbh5 pic.twitter.com/TlKRArlH4i — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 1, 2019

“We were extremely pleased with the outpouring of support from the community last year,” said Bryan Larkin, Chief of Police. “Delivering the items to children and seeing the smiles on their faces was priceless. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part last year and are hopeful we can do even better this year to ensure every child in Waterloo Region goes back to school feeling confident, excited, and proud.”

People can donate the backpacks between now and August 21 at police headquarters or at any police division.