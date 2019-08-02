Squeeze the day: Lemonade fundraiser the right mix for Moose Jaw kids program

There’s nothing better on a hot day in August than an ice-cold glass of lemonade.

Lemonade stands have become a staple of the summer season in Saskatchewan, but for a group of kids in Moose Jaw – the sweet and sour beverage is much more than a refreshing drink.

“We’re doing a lemonade stand as a fundraiser for our program,” said eight-year-old Rhyalin Usher.

Usher is one of dozens of children, aged six to 12, who participate in the City of Moose Jaw’s Eastend Park Program.

For nearly 50 years, the City of Moose Jaw’s Parks and Recreation Department has hosted supervised summer programs for kids in the community.

“We go to the park or play games or do activities,” said nine-year-old Devin Moerike.

Every cup the young entrepreneurs sell goes towards a year-end party on August 15.

“The other parks have done a similar fundraiser,” said playground director Sam Shatkowski. “We told them how much the other parks have raised and they were like let’s try it out!”

Moerike says it’s all about having the right mix for every batch of lemonade.

“You need ice,” Moerike said. “So the lemonade can stay cold and delicious.”

While the taste of lemons is normally a bit sour, the mood among visitors is only sweet.

“It’s a perfect day for lemonade,” said one thirsty customer.

“The lemonade is pretty sweet and tasty,” said another.

The kids sold lemonade at two stands outside Bell Park and Empire School on Friday

The group says they’re hoping to hold more fundraisers in the future – easy peasy, lemon squeezy!