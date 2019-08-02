2 men suffer serious injuries after shooting at Niagara Falls strip club: police

Two men were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after they were hit by gunfire outside a strip in Niagara Falls, say police.

Investigators continue to comb through security camera footage to identify a motorcycle rider who rode through the club’s parking lot at high speed, firing off multiple rounds.

Niagara police say they got a call just before 2 a.m. for shots fired at the Sundowner adult entertainment bar on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics say the men had serious injuries and were transported to hospitals outside Niagara.

Detectives believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information can call Niagara police at 905-688-4111 extension 9315 or reach out anonymously at Crime Stoppers of Niagara.