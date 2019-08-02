3 people injured in Hwy. 401 collision in Whitby

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are injured after a multi-vehicle collision in Whitby Thursday night.

Officers responded to a collision on Highway 401 westbound approaching Highway 12 and found three victims involved in a three-vehicle collision.

Kerry Schmidt with the OPP said two occupants in the middle vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the first vehicle hit was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Schmidt said that the collision occurred when three vehicles in the same lane slowed abruptly for oncoming traffic.

All lanes have since re-opened.

CLEARED: COLLISION: #Hwy401 EB Exp at Bayview – All lanes open. ^kw — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) August 1, 2019