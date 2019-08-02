Canada
August 2, 2019 10:00 am
Updated: August 2, 2019 10:02 am

3 people injured in Hwy. 401 collision in Whitby

By Web Writer  Global News

OPP responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are injured after a multi-vehicle collision in Whitby Thursday night.

Officers responded to a collision on Highway 401 westbound approaching Highway 12 and found three victims involved in a three-vehicle collision.

Kerry Schmidt with the OPP said two occupants in the middle vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the first vehicle hit was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Multi-car collision in Durham leaves 25-year-old man dead, multiple injured: OPP

Schmidt said that the collision occurred when three vehicles in the same lane slowed abruptly for oncoming traffic.

All lanes have since re-opened.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Durham Collision
durham region
Highway 12
highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Whitby
Whitby 3 car collision
Whitby accident

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.