Talbot and King Street intersection to be closed during Civic Holiday weekend

The city of London is closing an intersection in the downtown core for the long weekend.

As part of the York and Talbot construction project, the intersection of King Street and Talbot Street will be closed for the next few days.

The closure will be in place as of 6 p.m. Friday evening and the intersection will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say one lane on King Street will remain open for left turns onto Talbot Street.

READ MORE: London’s guide to what’s open and closed on Civic Day 2019

Pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will be able to get through the intersection during construction.

Motorists can still access the Covent Garden Market parking garage via Covent Market Place off Talbot Street. Police officers will be onsite to help direct traffic at the intersection and outside the Covent Garden Market parking garage.

The City of London will also be offering free two-hour parking on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Municipal Lot 8 outside Budweiser Gardens.

The city recommends downloading the Waze navigation app to find alternate routes.