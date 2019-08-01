Kits beach reopens to swimming nearly a week after E. coli scare

Swimmers are being allowed back to Kits Beach after high E. coli readings shut down the popular beach nearly a week ago.

Vancouver Coastal Health shared the news on social media Thursday, which was also shared by the Vancouver Park Board.

“At this time, there are NO swim advisories in place” in Vancouver, the park board tweeted.

Vancouver swimmers, rejoice! @VCHhealthcare has lifted the swim advisory that has been in place at Kits Beach. At this time, there are NO swim advisories in place in @CityofVancouver. View the latest water quality results: https://t.co/bJgSEp0CtS #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/1PRZwWIbIP — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) August 1, 2019

READ MORE: Kits Beach closed to swimming due to high E. coli levels hours before fireworks festival

The beach was shut down Saturday after the health authority recorded levels of E. coli more than three times the safety standard of 400 E. coli per 100 millilitres at one station.

Readings recorded on Wednesday showed levels between 30 and 146 E. coli per 100 millilitres.

WATCH: (Aired July 28) E. Coli concerns return to Vancouver beaches

The closure on Saturday came just hours before the opening night of the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks show, dashing plans for swimmers to watch the display from the water.

Vancouver has already had to reckon with similar closures at Sunset Beach and Trout Lake this summer, both of which have since been lifted.

Last year, nearly all of the city’s beaches were closed to swimmers at some point during the summer due to E. coli.

READ MORE: City, park board to debate speeding up overhaul of Vancouver’s sewer system

Vancouver Coastal Health hasn’t explained the most recent high E. coli readings, but members of the park board and city council have blamed the city’s sewage system.

Most of the city still relies on a combined system, which includes several outflows that empty out into the waters of English Bay and other coastal waters.

Council and the park board have both approved motions urging staff to work out an expedited time line to replace and separate the sewage system within 10 years.