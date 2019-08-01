Toronto woman, man arrested west of Ottawa and off Hwy. 401 after car thefts: OPP

A man and a woman from Toronto were arrested earlier this week in connection with separate incidents involving a stolen vehicle from Toronto and from Carleton Place, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lanark County and Leeds County.

After being tipped off by a traffic complaint on Highway 15, provincial police say they found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the City of Toronto in Carleton Place, a town west of Ottawa, on Tuesday.

Whoever had been in the car fled on foot, according to police. Officers launched a search for the passengers and later arrested a woman from Toronto in the town, OPP said on Friday.

Not long after that, OPP said they received another report of a stolen vehicle, this one from McNeely Avenue in Carleton Place.

Descriptions of the car and the suspected driver given to police by the public helped Leeds County OPP track down the vehicle off Highway 401 near Mallorytown, about 65 km east of Kingston.

The man who had been driving the car, also a Toronto resident, was arrested nearby, police said.

A spokesperson for the OPP said no charges have been laid and the police investigation into the two incidents continues.

Investigators urge anyone with information about these incidents to contact Lanark County OPP, Leeds County OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

